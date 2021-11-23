Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana reports 153 new cases, two deaths

-
-
Telangana on Tuesday logged 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,74,845, while the toll rose to 3,984 with two more fatalities.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of cases with 60, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (14) and Ranga Reddy (12) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Tuesday.
The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 157 people recovering from the virus, taking the cumulative number so far to 6,67,328.
The number of active cases stood at 3,533, the bulletin said.
It said 36,570 samples were tested on Tuesday and the total number of samples tested till date was 2,83,48,848.
The samples tested per million population was 7,61,656.
The Case Fatality Rate in Telangana was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.88 per cent, the bulletin said. PTI SJR
