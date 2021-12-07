Covid-19 pandemic: Assam reports six more deaths, 182 fresh cases

-
Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,17,758 as 182 more people tested positive for the infection on Monday while six new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,126, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
Kamrup (Metro), Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Nalbari, Sivasagar and Sonitpur districts reported one death each.
The new cases were detected out of 36,201 samples tested with a single-day positivity rate of 0.50 per cent. Kamrup (Metro) reported 59 cases, Tinsukia (22), Barpeta (12) and Dibrugarh (12).
Assam on Sunday had reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities.
A total of 6,09,088 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 122 on Monday, it said. The COVID-19 recovery rate is now 98.60 per cent.
The cumulative beneficiaries administered the vaccines in the state so far increased to 3,43,41,438 with 2,15,10,157 receiving the first dose and 1,28,31,281 administered the second dose, it added.
