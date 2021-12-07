Covid-19 pandemic: Daily cases, fresh fatalities decline in West Bengal

-
West Bengal on Monday reported a decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 infections, deaths, and active cases.
The state reported 465 new COVID-19 cases, 155 less than the previous day, the health department said.
Nine more fatalities, one less than Sunday, have pushed the coronavirus death toll to 19,553.
Of the nine deaths, four COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, two each in neighbouring South 24 Parganas and Howrah, and one in North 24 Parganas.
As many as 154 coronavirus cases were detected in Kolkata during the day.
Currently, the state has 7,590 active cases, 49 less than the previous day, it said.
The COVID-19 tally in the state is now 16,19, 722.
As many as 15,92,579 patients were cured of the infection, including 505 during the day.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent.
In the last 24 hours, 22,080 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,05,36,691, it added.
