India, Russia to fast track early mutual recognition of vax certificates

-
ALSO READ
Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccination certificate online
Covid-19: Delhi reports first Omicron case as India vaccinates 50% adults
Covid LIVE: 2 more Omicron cases in Mumbai, total 10 in Maharashtra now
First Omicron case in US adds to global concerns over new Covid variant
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
-
India and Russia on Monday expressed confidence that early mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will further facilitate movement of persons between the two countries and agreed to fast track the formalities for it.
The two countries also agreed to consider the resumption of direct passenger and cargo flights to their pre-pandemic capacity, said a joint statement issued after in-person talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The joint statement said that the two sides exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic situation and highly appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, especially with respect to the 'Sputnik-V' vaccine.
The leaders expressed gratitude to each other's countries for timely assistance during the pandemic.
India's assistance in supplying critical medicines, including paracetamol, hydroxychloroquine, and certain antibiotics during the first phase in Russia and Russia's assistance in providing ventilators, oxygen concentrators and other critical equipment during India's second phase, was a humanitarian gesture well-received by both sides, the statement said.
The Indian and Russian sides also expressed confidence that early mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will further facilitate the movement of persons between the two countries and agreed to fast-track the formalities in this regard.
The two sides expressed appreciation for the efforts of relevant agencies involved in evacuation efforts as well as the transport of life-saving equipment and medicines.
They noted that the air-bubble arrangement has served the interim travel needs of citizens of both countries, the statement said.
The two countries also agreed to consider resumption of direct passenger and cargo flights to their pre-pandemic capacity, it said.
The day began with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu under the framework of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).
Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov. Then the foreign and defence ministers of the two sides held the '2+2' dialogue.
Lavrov and Shoygu arrived here late Sunday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU