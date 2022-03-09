Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 177 new cases and two deaths

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
India administers over 1.75 billion vaccines against coronavirus so far
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children
US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on Covid-19 vaccines
-
Delhi recorded 177 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities linked to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
With this, the national capital's infection count increased to 18,62,047, while the death toll mounted to 26,139, the latest health bulletin stated.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 35,038, it said.
Delhi reported 158 COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent.
Delhi had on Sunday recorded 249 cases with a positivity rate of 0.59 per cent, and zero death. The city had recorded no Covid death on March 5 as well.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.
Amid decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.
The total number home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 8, it dipped to 835.
The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,960 on March 8, according to official figures shared by the health department.
The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.
There are 10,697 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 87 (0.81 per cent) of them were occupied. A total of 87 Covid patients were in hospitals, the Tuesday's health department bulletin stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU