Covid-19 pandemic: Goa reports 469 fresh cases and six deaths

reported 469 new infections and 12.49 per cent case positivity on Tuesday, the state health department said.

Six persons succumbed to the viral infection during the day. The caseload rose to 2,43,128 while death toll reached 3,754.

The number of recovered persons increased to 2,35,444 with 910 patients getting discharged on Tuesday.

As many as 3,162 tests were carried out during the day, taking the tally of samples tested in the state to 18,39,677.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,43,128, New cases 469, Death toll 3,754, Discharged 2,35,444, Active cases 3,930, Samples tested to date 18,39,677.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)