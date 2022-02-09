Covid-19 pandemic: Goa reports 469 fresh cases and six deaths

-
Goa reported 469 new coronavirus infections and 12.49 per cent case positivity on Tuesday, the state health department said.
Six persons succumbed to the viral infection during the day. The caseload rose to 2,43,128 while death toll reached 3,754.
The number of recovered persons increased to 2,35,444 with 910 patients getting discharged on Tuesday.
As many as 3,162 coronavirus tests were carried out during the day, taking the tally of samples tested in the state to 18,39,677.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,43,128, New cases 469, Death toll 3,754, Discharged 2,35,444, Active cases 3,930, Samples tested to date 18,39,677.
