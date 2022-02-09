Covid-19 pandemic: Tripura logs 34 new cases and one more death

-
Tripura reported 34 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, taking the caseload to 1,00,697, while one more coronavirus death took the toll to 916, a health official said.
The state had reported 13 new cases COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday.
A total of 3,541 samples were taken up for COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, out of which 34 tested positive with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent, State Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Debbarma said.
The state now has 596 COVID-19 active cases, while 99,117 people have recovered so far.
Altogether 68 coronavirus patients have been migrated to other states.
