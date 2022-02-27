Covid-19 pandemic: Goa sees 20 new cases, 1 death and 40 recoveries

on Sunday reported 20 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 2,45,001 and death to 3,801, an official said.

So far, 2,40,899 people have recovered from the infection, including 40 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 301, he said.

With 1,046 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in went up to 18,81,025, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,45,001, new cases 20, death toll 3801, discharged 240899, active cases 301, samples tested till date 1881025.

