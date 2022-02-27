Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 162 fresh cases; 386 recover

reported 162 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday, increasing its tally to 12,22,511 and the toll to 10,928, a state health department official said.

With 386 patients getting discharged during the day, the recovery count rose to 12,09,534, leaving with 2,049 active cases, including 23 patients on ventilator support, he said.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum 79 cases, followed by 35 in Vadodara, nine in Surat, seven in Rajkot, among other districts. The two COVID-19 fatalities occurred in Vadodara, he said.

A state government release said 28,118 people received their COVID-19 vaccination jabs during the day, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in to 10.29 crore.

The COVID-19 tally in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stands at 11,408, including four deaths so far, and the number of people discharged until now is 11,403, leaving the Union Territory with an active caseload of one, a local official informed.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,22,511, new cases 162, death toll 10,928, discharged 12,09,534, active cases 2,049, people tested so far - figures not released.

