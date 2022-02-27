Maharashtra sees 782 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally now 7,228

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 1,410 cases and 12 deaths
-
Maharashtra on Sunday reported 782 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,65,298 while two deaths, in Navi Mumbai and Solapur, pushed the toll to 1,43,697, an official said.
So far, 77,10,376 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,361 during the day, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 7,228 cases, he said.
With 80,275 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 7,78,24,854, the official added.
He said the Omicron tally in Maharashtra stood at 4,629, with 4,456 people already having been discharged post recovery.
Mumbai city reported 103 cases, taking the tally to 10,55,481, while the toll remained unchanged at 16,691, whereas Mumbai region saw its tally rise by 185 to touch 22,29,032 and toll by one to reach 36,874.
Data from the state health department showed Nashik division reported 141 cases , Pune division 276, Kolhapur division 21, Aurangabad division 10, Latur division 18, Akola division 47 and Nagpur division 84.
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 78,65,298; Deaths 1,43,697; Recoveries 77,10,376; Active 7,228; Total tests 7,78,24,854; Tests today 80,275.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU