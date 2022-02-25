Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 399 new cases, four more deaths

-
ALSO READ
Check Haryana Steelers' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 8 deaths and 497 fresh cases
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
-
Four more Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Friday while 399 new cases pushed the infection count to 9,80,759, according to a health department bulletin.
So far, 10,551 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.
Of the new cases, 169 were reported from Gurugram while 22 were from Faridabad.
The fatalities included two from Gurugram and one each from Panipat and Ambala, according to the bulletin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU