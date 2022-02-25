Covid-19 pandemic: Delhi records 460 new cases; positivity rate below 1%

on Friday reported 460 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the disease, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.81 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's infection tally increased to 18,58,614 and the death toll climbed to 26,117, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,984, it said.

had on Thursday reported 556 cases with a positivity rate of 1.10 per cent, and six deaths.

The number of daily cases in has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)