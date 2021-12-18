Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat records 60 fresh cases, one death

-
Gujarat reported 60 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the infection tally in the state to 8,28,427, an official said on Friday evening.
One pandemic-related fatality took the death toll to 10,101, he added.
The recovery count stood at 8,17,745 after 58 persons were discharged from hospitals.
There are 581 active cases in the state including five patients who are on ventilator support.
As many as 8.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far including 2.40 lakh jabs given during the day.
No new COVID-19 case was registered in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours.
The Union Territory has seven active cases. It has so far recorded 10,662 cases, 10,651 recoveries and four deaths.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,427, new cases 60, death toll 10,101, discharged 8,17,745, active cases 581 and people tested so far - figures not released.
