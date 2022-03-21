Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 13 fresh cases and two deaths

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat reports four new cases of Omicron variant; tally rises to 11
Covid LIVE: 8 new Omicron cases in Maharashtra today; 7 from Mumbai
Odisha reports its first and India's second death linked to Omicron variant
Covid caused by Omicron should not be considered common cold: Dr VK Paul
Effective strategy is to fully vaccinate population: V K Paul on Omicron
-
Gujarat reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing its overall tally to 12,23,780, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.
The fresh COVID-19 deaths -- one each in Gandhinagar and Navsari -- took the toll in the state to 10,941, it said. At the same time, 36 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 12,12,513, said the department in a release. With this, the number of active cases in the state dipped further to 326, out of which five patients are on ventilator support, the release said. As many as 1.83 lakh more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.48 crore, the department said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no active case as on date. The UT's tally of confirmed infections and recovered cases remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406, respectively, on Monday, officials said. The UT has reported four coronavirus-linked deaths so far. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,780, new cases 13, death toll 10,941, discharged 12,12,513, active cases 326, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU