Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 13 fresh cases and two deaths

reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing its overall tally to 12,23,780, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

The fresh COVID-19 deaths -- one each in Gandhinagar and Navsari -- took the toll in the state to 10,941, it said. At the same time, 36 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of recovered cases to 12,12,513, said the department in a release. With this, the number of active cases in the state dipped further to 326, out of which five patients are on ventilator support, the release said. As many as 1.83 lakh more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the number of doses administered so far in to 10.48 crore, the department said. The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no active case as on date. The UT's tally of confirmed infections and recovered cases remained unchanged at 11,410 and 11,406, respectively, on Monday, officials said. The UT has reported four coronavirus-linked deaths so far. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,780, new cases 13, death toll 10,941, discharged 12,12,513, active cases 326, people tested so far - figures not released.

