Mumbai logs 28 new Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; active tally below 300

-
ALSO READ
Death toll from heavy flooding in Malaysia climbs to 41; 8 still missing
Covid deaths worldwide 18 million, three times official tally: Study
Andhra floods: Death toll mounts to 33, people stranded as roads cut off
Dengue death toll in Delhi rises to 15, tally over 8,900: Civic body
Crisil pegs national highways toll road traffic growth at 7-9% for FY22
-
Mumbai reported 28 new cases and zero fresh fatalities on Monday, while 27 more patients recovered from the infection, leaving the city with an active tally of less than 300, the civic body said.
With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases jumped to 10,57,589, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said. For the fifth day in a row and in 19 out of 21 days of March, the city has logged zero COVID-19 cases. Mumbai's daily COVID-19 cases remained below 30 for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the financial capital had logged 27 COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities.
The daily COVID-19 cases in the city are below the 100-mark since March 2. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the city in the last 24 hours was less than 10,000. This has happened for the third time this month. On March 7 and 19, too, coronavirus tests were below the 10,000-mark. In the last 24 hours, 9,283 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the city, taking their cumulative count to 1,65,01,753, the bulletin said. Mumbai's coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.003 per cent, while the rate of recovery was 98 per cent, as per the bulletin. With 27 more patients recovering during the day, the number of discharged cases jumped to 10,37,713. Mumbai now has 299 active COVID-19 cases, it said. Significantly, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases crossed the 20,000-day-mark to stand at 20,026 days. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 14 and March 20 was 0.003 per cent, the BMC said. All the 28 fresh COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic and hence no new patient was hospitalized in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Also, only 38 of the total 26,495 hospital beds earmarked for coronavirus patients were currently occupied in the city, according to the bulletin. Significantly, the metropolis is free of sealed buildings and containment zones since last month. On January 7, Mumbai had reported the highest-ever 20,971 cases during the third wave which started in the city from December 21, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU