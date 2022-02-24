Covid-19 pandemic: Haryana reports 8 deaths and 497 fresh cases

Eight more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in on Thursday as 497 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,80,360, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 10,547 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 214 fresh cases while 39 infections were from Faridabad.

The fresh fatalities included two from Jhajjar district and one each from Karnal, Panchkula and Palwal districts, as per the bulletin.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)