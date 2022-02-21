Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh reports 144 fresh cases, one death

reported 144 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Monday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,82,267 and its death toll to 4,079.

A 24-year-old man has died due to COVID-19 in Shimla, a health official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,630, he said, adding that 432 more patients have recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in has reached 2,76,539, he said.

