Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 229 new cases and three deaths

The COVID-19 cases in further declined from 278 cases on Saturday to 229 cases on Sunday while 3 deaths were reported on the day taking the infection tally and fatalities to 39,42,575 and 39,991 respectively, the State health department said.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the department said 264 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 38,99,298. Active cases stood at 3,248.

Bengaluru urban district reported 146 infections and two deaths.

Other districts too had fresh cases including 13 in Tumakuru, 12 in Mysuru, seven in Ballari and six each in Belagavi and Shivamogga.

Kalaburagi reported one death while, 29 districts had zero fatalities on Sunday.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.47 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.31 per cent.

As many as 48,318 tests were conducted including 37,584 RT-PCR tests taking the total tests so far to 6.48 crore.

There were 13,384 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.13 crore, the department said.

