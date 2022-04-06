JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

TN CM Stalin terms CUET 'regressive', asks PM Modi to scrap proposal
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Kerala reports 361 fresh cases, 56 fatalities

Kerala reported 361 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 56 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 65,34,757 and the toll to 68,228.

Topics
Kerala | Coronavirus | Omicron

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing.
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing.

Kerala reported 361 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 65,34,757 and the toll to 68,228.

Of the 32 deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 29 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 2,467 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 18,040 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 369 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 117, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 56 and Kozhikode 33.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 06 2022. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU