India reports marginal rise in fresh Covid cases, 71 deaths in 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 1,086 fresh Covid cases, which is marginally higher than previous day's count of 795 infections in a span of 24 hours, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
In the same period, total 71 Covid-related fatalities have occurred, taking the death toll to 5,21,487.
Following a continuous downward trend, the country's active caseload has declined to 11,871. Active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.
A total of 1,198 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,97,568. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.
Also in the same period, a total of 4,81,374 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.20 crore cumulative tests.
There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.22 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23 per cent.
On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 185.04 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,22,69,994 sessions.
Over 1.98 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.
More than 15.70 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.
--IANS
avr/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
