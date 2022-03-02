Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh sees 259 cases, 1 death; 631 recover

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 690 new cases, two deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh reports 285 new cases, two deaths
Coronavirus pandemic: Madhya Pradesh logs 668 new cases, three deaths
MP sees 9 Covid-19 cases; over 8.45 crore vaccine doses administered so far
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
-
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,39,451 on Wednesday after the detection of 259 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, while the death toll increased by one in the last 24 hours to touch 10,730, a health department official said.
The recovery count stood at 10,25,973 after 631 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,748, the official said.
Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 36 and 42 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.
With 51,211 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,79,97,106, the official said.
As on Tuesday, 11,37,28,205 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, the official said, adding that no vaccination update had been released for the day so far.
Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,39,451, new cases 259, death toll 10,730, recoveries 10,25,913, active cases 2,748, number of tests so far 2,79,97,106.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU