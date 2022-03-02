Covid-19 pandemic: Madhya Pradesh sees 259 cases, 1 death; 631 recover

The COVID-19 tally in reached 10,39,451 on Wednesday after the detection of 259 new cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, while the death toll increased by one in the last 24 hours to touch 10,730, a health department official said.

The recovery count stood at 10,25,973 after 631 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 2,748, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 36 and 42 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he added.

With 51,211 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,79,97,106, the official said.

As on Tuesday, 11,37,28,205 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state, the official said, adding that no vaccination update had been released for the day so far.

figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,39,451, new cases 259, death toll 10,730, recoveries 10,25,913, active cases 2,748, number of tests so far 2,79,97,106.

