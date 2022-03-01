Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat records 162 new cases; two fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat reports 162 fresh cases; 386 recover
Gujarat records 573 Covid-19 cases, no new Omicron infection, 2 deaths
Gujarat records 884 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; active tally below 10,000
Kerala records 38,684 fresh coronavirus cases, 595 fatalities
Kerala records 22,524 fresh coronavirus cases today, 860 fatalities
-
As many as 162 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in Gujarat on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.
With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 12,22,790 and the toll stood at 10,932, he said.
At least 333 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,10,211, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 1,647 active cases, with 16 patients being on ventilator support.
As per official data, Ahmedabad reported 65 new cases, Vadodara 23, Banaskantha 12, Surat 11 and Rajkot eight cases, among others.
Both the fatalities were reported in Vadodara, the official said.
Meanwhile, 31,552 people received COVID-19 jabs on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 10.30 crore.
The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case, taking the count of cases to 11,410, including 11,404 recoveries and four casualties.
There are currently two active cases in the region, it was stated.
Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,22,790, new cases 162, death toll 10,932, discharged 12,10,211, active cases 1,647, people tested so far - figures not released.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU