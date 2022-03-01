Covid-19 pandemic: Gujarat records 162 new cases; two fatalities

As many as 162 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

With this, the tally of infections in the state has risen to 12,22,790 and the toll stood at 10,932, he said.

At least 333 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 12,10,211, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 1,647 active cases, with 16 patients being on ventilator support.

As per official data, Ahmedabad reported 65 new cases, Vadodara 23, Banaskantha 12, Surat 11 and Rajkot eight cases, among others.

Both the fatalities were reported in Vadodara, the official said.

Meanwhile, 31,552 people received COVID-19 jabs on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 10.30 crore.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported one new case, taking the count of cases to 11,410, including 11,404 recoveries and four casualties.

There are currently two active cases in the region, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,22,790, new cases 162, death toll 10,932, discharged 12,10,211, active cases 1,647, people tested so far - figures not released.

