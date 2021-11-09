Covid-19 pandemic: Meghalaya reports 23 new cases, one more death

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 467 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths reported
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 541 fresh Covid-19 cases, 8 more fatalities
Curfew in Shillong, internet banned in 4 Meghalaya districts amid violence
Meghalaya registers 305 new Covid-19 cases, six more fatalities
Voting underway for by-elections in 3 Meghalaya Assembly constituencies
-
Meghalaya on Monday reported one more COVID-19 fatality, which took the toll to 1,459, a health department official said.
Twenty-three new COVID infections pushed the caseload to 83,886, Health Services director Dr Aman War said.
Of the fresh cases, 18 were detected in East Khasi Hills district, two in Ri Bhoi and one each in West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and East Jaintia Hills, he said.
The northeastern state now has 349 active cases, War said.
Thirty-six patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 82,078.
The state has so far conducted over 11.61 lakh samples tests for COVID-19.
More than 17.92 lakh people have been inoculated in the state till Sunday with over 6.79 of them having received both doses of the vaccines, War said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU