Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports nine new cases, one fresh fatality

on Wednesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, same as the previous day, taking the tally in the state to 35,381, a health department official said.

Seven days after reporting zero COVID-19 death, the north-eastern state registered a fresh fatality linked to in Dimapur district on Wednesday.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in increased to 754, the official said.

The state now has 185 active cases, while 32,965 people have recovered from the disease, including 28 in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is 93.17 per cent.

Altogether 1,477 patients have migrated to other states to date.

has tested more than 4.58 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far.

