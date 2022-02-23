Maharashtra records 1,151 Covid cases, 23 deaths; active tally at 11,604

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Hospitalisation rate lower for Omicron than Delta variant: UK study
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
-
Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,151 fresh coronavirus cases and 23 fatalities linked to the infection, while 2,594 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.
With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,61,468, while the death toll increased to 1,43,656, the department said in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,080 cases and 47 fatalities. Mumbai city recorded 168 fresh cases and Pune 186. Both the cities did not report any fatality linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Of the eight administrative circles, the Pune region recorded 360 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (290), Nashik (181), Nagpur (105), Akola (75), Kolhapur (58), Latur (48) and the Aurangabad circle (34), it said. Of the 23 fatalities, the Pune region recorded nine, followed by Nashik (five), Akola (four) and the Nagpur region (two). Latur, Kolhapur, Mumbai regions reported one death, the department said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. The bulletin said 1,00,562 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,74,84,141. It said 2,594 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 77,02,217 and leaving the state with 11,604 active cases. The coronavirus recovery rate in the state is 97.97 per cent. Currently, 1,64,050 people are in home quarantine and another 922 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin added. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,61,468; new cases 1,151; death toll 1,43,656; active cases: 11,604; recoveries 77,02,217; total tests 7,74,84,141.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU