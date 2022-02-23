Maharashtra records 1,151 Covid cases, 23 deaths; active tally at 11,604

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 1,151 fresh cases and 23 fatalities linked to the infection, while 2,594 patients were discharged following recovery, the state health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 78,61,468, while the death toll increased to 1,43,656, the department said in a bulletin. On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1,080 cases and 47 fatalities. Mumbai city recorded 168 fresh cases and Pune 186. Both the cities did not report any fatality linked to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. Of the eight administrative circles, the Pune region recorded 360 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (290), Nashik (181), Nagpur (105), Akola (75), Kolhapur (58), Latur (48) and the Aurangabad circle (34), it said. Of the 23 fatalities, the Pune region recorded nine, followed by Nashik (five), Akola (four) and the Nagpur region (two). Latur, Kolhapur, Mumbai regions reported one death, the department said. An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. The bulletin said 1,00,562 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 7,74,84,141. It said 2,594 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 77,02,217 and leaving the state with 11,604 active cases. The recovery rate in the state is 97.97 per cent. Currently, 1,64,050 people are in home quarantine and another 922 in institutional quarantine, the bulletin added. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,61,468; new cases 1,151; death toll 1,43,656; active cases: 11,604; recoveries 77,02,217; total tests 7,74,84,141.

