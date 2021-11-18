Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik records 53 new cases; two more fatalities

With the addition of 53 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,11,778 on Thursday, an official said.

As many as 31 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the disease during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,02,632 and toll to 8,698, the official said.

Of the cases reported so far, 2,31,743 were from Nashik city, 1,57,454 from other parts of the district, 12,683 from Malegaon and 5,982 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

A total of 28,12,415 swabs have been tested till date, of which 4,617 were tested on Thursday, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)