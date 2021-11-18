JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Tamil Nadu can achieve $1 trillion economy, says state finance minister

India exported 65 mn doses of Covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries: PM
Business Standard

Over 115 cr vaccine doses administered in India till now: Health Ministry

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a vaccination centre in Kolkata on October 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Swapan Mahapatra)
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a vaccination centre in Kolkata on October 22, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Swapan Mahapatra)

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to officials, over 80 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while more than 41 per cent have been fully inoculated.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The country is getting protected through vaccination every day. As India's vaccination coverage crosses the 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi ji's words ring true -- once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible!

"Har Ghar Dastak strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive!" he said.

The ministry had on Wednesday declared that the number of individuals fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 surpassed the partially vaccinated population.

The government has recently launched a month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.

Mandaviya had recently said that over 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and had urged the state health ministers to ensure that all adult population is covered with the first doses during the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, while those who are due for the second doses are also motivated to take the jab.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, November 18 2021. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU