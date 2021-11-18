Over 115 cr vaccine doses administered in India till now: Health Ministry

-
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 115 crore on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.
According to officials, over 80 per cent of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine while more than 41 per cent have been fully inoculated.
In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "The country is getting protected through vaccination every day. As India's vaccination coverage crosses the 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi ji's words ring true -- once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible!
"Har Ghar Dastak strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive!" he said.
The ministry had on Wednesday declared that the number of individuals fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 surpassed the partially vaccinated population.
The government has recently launched a month-long 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign for house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination of those who are yet to take a dose and those whose second dose is overdue.
Mandaviya had recently said that over 12 crore beneficiaries are due for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and had urged the state health ministers to ensure that all adult population is covered with the first doses during the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, while those who are due for the second doses are also motivated to take the jab.
