Covid-19 pandemic: Nashik sees 1,996 cases, active tally reaches 8,721

The COVID-19 tally in reached 4,26,764 on Friday after 1,996 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,766, an official said.

So far, 4,09,277 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,099 during the day, leaving the district with an active tally of 8,721, he said.

With 4,666 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in reached 30,94,358, he added.

