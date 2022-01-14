Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh registers over 16K cases, 3 deaths

-
Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 16,016 fresh coronavirus infections that took its active caseload to 84,440, while three more fatalities pushed the death toll to 22,949, an official statement issued here said.
Of the latest cases, 2,209 were reported from Lucknow, 1,887 from Ghaziabad, 1,817 from Gautam Budh Nagar and 1,203 from Meerut, among other places, it said.
The total number of Covid cases in the state stands at 18,01,231.
While two of the latest deaths were reported from Meerut, one was reported from Gautam Budh Nagar, the statement said.
As many as 2,554 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,93,842, it said.
Over 2.54 lakh samples were tested for the detection of the viral infection the previous day. With this, the total number of tests conducted in the state has risen to over 9.58 crore, it added.
Meanwhile, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Neeraj Shekhar and BSP's legislature party leader Umashankar Singh have tested positive for coronavirus.
Shekhar, who is the son of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, said in a tweet that he and his family are isolating at home.
"Today mine and my family's corona test report has come positive. Right now, my family and I are feeling healthy. On the advice of doctors, we have isolated ourselves at home. All those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves checked," he said.
BSP's Singh, who is an MLA from Rasra, has also tested positive for Covid, officials said.
