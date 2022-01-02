Covid-19 pandemic: One death, 76 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

-
One more person died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday as 76 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,29,016, an official said.
So far, the infection has claimed 3,861 lives in the state.
A 75-year-old man in Kangra succumbed to the virus on Sunday, the official said.
The number of active cases on Sunday rose to 526.
Besides, 23 patients recovered from the infection, taking the state's recovery count to 2,24,604, the health official added.
