Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka registers fresh 1,187 cases, six deaths

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
99 more test positive at Dharwad medical college in Karnataka; tally at 281
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
-
PRI GEN NAT .BENGALURU MDS7 KA-VIRUS-CASES Karnataka registers 1,187 COVID-19 cases, six deaths The department said in its bulletin that 275 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,60,890 while the total active cases stood at 10,292. The spike in cases was driven by Bengaluru Urban, which contributed 923 infections and three deaths. Other districts too registered fresh cases, including 63 in Dakshina Kannada, 54 in Udupi, 20 in Mysuru, 12 each in Belagavi, Tumakuru and Kodagu and 10 in Mandya. Besides the toll in Bengaluru, one death each was reported in Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts. There were zero fatalities in 27 districts of the state, including eight districts, which saw zero infections as well. The state's positivity rate for the day was 1.08 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.5 per cent. A total of 1,08,911 samples were tested in the state, including 91,003 RT-PCR tests, on Sunday that took the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.66 crore. There were 19,729 inoculations done taking the total number of vaccinations so far to 8.64 crore, the health department said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU