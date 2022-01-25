Covid-19 pandemic: Sikkim reports 237 new cases, one more fatality

on Tuesday reported 237 fresh infections, 122 more than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

The fresh infections raised the tally to 37,333.

The death toll rose to 424 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

East logged 146 new cases, followed by 58 in West Sikkim, 22 in South Sikkim, and 11 in North

The daily positivity rate stood at 18.3 per cent, as the fresh infections were detected from a sample of 1,295.

The state now has 2,082 active cases, while 589 others have migrated to other parts of the country, and 34,238 people recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among patients stood at 93.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has tested 303,234 samples for COVID-19 thus far, it added.

