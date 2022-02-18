Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 1,146 fresh cases and 8 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu announces fresh lockdown restrictions against Covid for 10 days
Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports first case of Omicron variant
Tamil Nadu reports 703 fresh coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
Tamil Nadu announces fresh curbs to contain Covid-19 pandemic spread
Covid-19 pandemic: Daily numbers continue to surge in Tamil Nadu
-
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,146 fresh coronavirus cases -- a marginal decline from 1,252 a day ago -- and six deaths on Friday, taking the count to 34,42,929 and the toll to 37,970.
With 4,229 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the cumulative recoveries have increased to 33,84,278, while the total active cases, including isolation, as of today further declined to 20,681 from 23,772 on Thursday.
Like many among the 38 districts in the state, Chennai and Coimbatore too continued to witness a marginal decline to 262 and 188 cases, respectively, from 285 and 214 fresh infections, respectively, on Thursday while Erode registered 64 cases as against 69 on the previous day.
About 21 districts saw new infections below 50 today while 13 other districts recorded positive cases in single digit with Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur recording one case each.
Including 708 people getting discharged today, Chennai's net recoveries increased to 7,35,613 and the fatalities including one death today, increased to 9,053. The metro city accounted for 7,48,349 positive cases while the active cases stood at 3,683, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU