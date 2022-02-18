Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 1,146 fresh cases and 8 deaths

JUST IN
Covid-19 pandemic: Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology
Tamil Nadu recorded 1,146 fresh coronavirus cases -- a marginal decline from 1,252 a day ago -- and six deaths on Friday, taking the count to 34,42,929 and the toll to 37,970.

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Relative of a COVID-19 patient reacts after the death of a family member due to COVID-19 at COVID care centre of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,146 fresh coronavirus cases -- a marginal decline from 1,252 a day ago -- and six deaths on Friday, taking the count to 34,42,929 and the toll to 37,970.

With 4,229 COVID-19 patients getting discharged after treatment today, the cumulative recoveries have increased to 33,84,278, while the total active cases, including isolation, as of today further declined to 20,681 from 23,772 on Thursday.

Like many among the 38 districts in the state, Chennai and Coimbatore too continued to witness a marginal decline to 262 and 188 cases, respectively, from 285 and 214 fresh infections, respectively, on Thursday while Erode registered 64 cases as against 69 on the previous day.

About 21 districts saw new infections below 50 today while 13 other districts recorded positive cases in single digit with Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur recording one case each.

Including 708 people getting discharged today, Chennai's net recoveries increased to 7,35,613 and the fatalities including one death today, increased to 9,053. The metro city accounted for 7,48,349 positive cases while the active cases stood at 3,683, the bulletin said.

First Published: Fri, February 18 2022. 22:16 IST

