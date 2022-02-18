Mumbai sees 202 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 1,780

-
Mumbai on Friday reported 202 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 10,55,193 and the toll to 16,686, a civic official said.
The city witnessed a daily addition of less than 300 cases for the fifth day in a row, though the lone fatality came after a three-day gap, he pointed out.
The discharge of 365 people during the day took the recovery count to 10,33,862, which is 98 per cent of the caseload, leaving the metropolis with an active tally of 1,780, he said.
Civic data showed that 87 per cent or 176 out of the 202 new cases were asymptomatic, while only eight patients needed oxygen support in the last 24 hours.
It also revealed that only 838 of the 36,319 hospital beds earmarked for COVID-19 treatment are currently occupied, including 26 admitted in the last 24 hours.
As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials, the city does not have a containment zone or sealed buildings since over a week now.
The positivity rate was 0.53 per cent, the caseload doubling time was now 2,627 days, while the growth rate of cases between February 11 and 17 stood at 0.03 per cent, they said.
With 37,700 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, 3,000 more than the previous day, the number of tests in Mumbai had gone up to 1,59,63,150, they added.
Mumbai had witnessed a record 20,971 cases on January 7 this year amid the third wave of the pandemic.
