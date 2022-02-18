Chhattisgarh sees 392 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, 589 recoveries

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh sees 33 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 319
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 4,509 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh clocks 4,645 new cases and 19 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh records 2,454 new cases, 12 deaths
Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh logs 579 new cases, five fatalities
-
Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 392 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 11,48,693, while three deaths in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 14,021, an official said.
The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 1.33 per cent as on Friday, he said.
The number of recoveries reached 11,30,816 after 49 people were discharged from hospitals and 540 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 3,856, he said.
"Raipur recorded 41 cases, followed by Dhamtari 37, Balrampur 34, Bilaspur 31, Korba 30, Durg 27, Kanker 20 and Raigarh 11, among other districts. With 29,450 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,68,78,540," the official said.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,48,693, new cases 392, death toll 14,021, recovered 11,30,816, active cases 3,856, today tests 29,450, total tests 1,68,78,540.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU