JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid vaccine doses administered in India surpass 150-crore mark
Business Standard

Covid-19 pandemic: Telangana records 2,295 new cases, 3 deaths

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases

Topics
Telangana | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

A car passenger lines up for Covid-19 testing somewhere in the US. (Photo: Bloomberg.)
Representational Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

Telangana continued to record a surge in daily COVID-19 cases with 2,295 new infections being reported on Friday, taking the tally to 6,89,751 while the death toll rose to 4,039 with three more fatalities, a health bulletin stated.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of fresh cases with 1,452, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (232) and Ranga Reddy (218) district, the state government bulletin said providing details as of 5.30 pm.

A total of 278 people recovered from the infection on Friday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,75,851. The number of active cases rose to 9,861, the bulletin said.

It said 64,474 samples were tested on Friday and the total number examined till date was 3,00,02,149.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, January 07 2022. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU