Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal logs 22,155 new cases, 23 fresh deaths

-
ALSO READ
Bengal coronavirus update: 711 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Covid-19: West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI postponed after a positive case
West Bengal declares Class 12 results, pass percentage at 97.69
ICC T20 WC, SA vs WI highlights: South Africa beat West Indies by 8 wickets
T20 WC, WI vs BAN highlights: West Indies virtually knock out Bangladesh
-
West Bengal on Wednesday registered 22,155 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1,057 more than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 18,17,585, the state health department said in a bulletin.
Kolkata accounted for 7,060 cases, 495 more than what was reported on Tuesday, it added.
Twenty-three deaths due to coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 19,959.
Since Tuesday, 8,117 patients recovered from the disease while the discharge rate now is 92.51 per cent. So far, 16,81,375 people have been cured of the disease in West Bengal.
The number of active cases is 1,16,251.
At least 71,792 samples were tested in West Bengal in the past 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,20,62,882.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU