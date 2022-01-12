Covid-19 pandemic: Nagpur sees 1,461 cases, 497 patients recover

-
Nagpur district in Maharashtra registered 1,461 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which took its overall tally to 5,00,819, an official said.
On Tuesday, the district had recorded 799 infections.
Of the total number of new cases, 1,157 patients are from Nagpur city, 236 from the rural parts, while 68 others are from outside the district.
Around 12,729 samples were tested during the day, while 497 patients got discharge, the official said.
There are 5,688 active cases in the district at present.
