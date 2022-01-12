Over 21,000 new Covid cases in Karnataka; 15,617 from Bengaluru alone

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka: JDS won't support anti-conversion bill, says Kumaraswamy
99 more test positive at Dharwad medical college in Karnataka; tally at 281
Finding BSY's successor may be a tough challenge for BJP in Karnataka
Yediyurappa quits as Karnataka CM on day of govt's 2nd anniversary
KCET result 2021 declared on kea.kar.nic.in; know steps to check marks
-
Reporting yet another spike, Karnataka on Wednesday registered 21,390 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 10 fatalities, taking the tally to 30,99,519 and the death toll to 38,389.
The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December and had reported 14,473 new infections yesterday.
Of the new cases on Wednesday, 15,617 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 874 people being discharged and 6 deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now 93,099.
There were 1,541 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,68,002, the health department bulletin said.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.96 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.04 per cent.
Of the ten deaths, six are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest of 594 new cases, Mysuru 524, Dakshina Kannada 519, Hassan 409 and Udupi 361.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13,34,957 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,82,725 and Tumakuru 1,22,845.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,44,869, followed by Mysuru 1,78,018 and Tumakuru 1,20,231.
Cumulatively, a total of 5,81,69,653 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,95,047 were on Wednesday alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU