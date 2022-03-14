Covid-19 pandemic: West Bengal reports 69 new cases, one fresh fatality

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,16,438 on Sunday as 69 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's death toll to 21,187, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged 71 cases and zero deaths on Saturday.

now has 1,452 active cases, while 19,93,799 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 118 on Sunday, it said.

The state has thus far tested over 2.4 crore samples for COVID-19, including 19,040 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent.

