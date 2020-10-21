Noida: 135 new coronavirus cases push tally to 16,308, recovery rate at 93%

-
-
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which pushed the district's case tally to 16,308, while the recovery rate inched closer to 93 per cent, official data showed.
The number of active cases came down further to 1,090 from 1,105 on Tuesday, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.
On the brighter side, 151 more patients got discharged during the period and the overall number of recoveries in the district reached 15,153, sixth highest in the state, it showed.
The district's death toll stayed at 65 with a mortality rate of 0.39 per cent from 0.40 per cent on Tuesday, according to the official statistics.
The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 92.91 per cent from 92.76 per cent on Tuesday and 92.52 per cent the previous day, the statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP came down to 29,364 from 30,416 on Tuesday, 31,495 on Monday and 32,896 on Sunday, while the overall recoveries reached 4,25,356 so far and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 6,755, it showed.
The total number of cases in the state so far stood at 4,61,475, while the recovery rate has gone up to 92.17 per cent, according to government officials.
