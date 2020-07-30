Covid-19: Six more test positive in Mumbai's Dharavi, active cases 80

Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum



sprawl, reported six new cases on Thursday, which took its overall count to 2,551, a civic official said.

The number of active cases from the area has gone down to 80, the senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 2,220 patients have already recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing deaths, if any, since last month.

The first patient was found in on April 1, nearly 20 days after the maiden case of the viral infection was detected in the city on March 11.

Spread across 2.5 square km, Dharavi, considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, has a population over 6.5 lakh.

