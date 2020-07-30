Covid-19: Six more test positive in Mumbai's Dharavi, active cases 80

JUST IN
Covid-19: UP CM asks SGPGI to send specialists to Kanpur, other districts
Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its overall count to 2,551, a civic official said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Health workers screen the residents of Naik Nagar during a health survey, after detection of some positive cases in Dharavi. Photo: PTI

Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum

sprawl, reported six new coronavirus cases on Thursday, which took its overall count to 2,551, a civic official said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases from the area has gone down to 80, the senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

As many as 2,220 patients have already recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals, he said.

The civic body has, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, since last month.

The first COVID-19 patient was found in Dharavi on April 1, nearly 20 days after the maiden case of the viral infection was detected in the city on March 11.

Spread across 2.5 square km, Dharavi, considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, has a population over 6.5 lakh.

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 18:39 IST

