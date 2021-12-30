Covid-19: Spike with 707 new infections in Karnataka, 3 deaths

-
Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327.
In a sudden spike in daily COVID cases, the state on Wednesday had reported 566 fresh infections, compared to 356 on Tuesday.
There were 252 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,926, a health department bulletin said.
Out of 707 new cases reported on Thursday, 565 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 104 discharges and 3 deaths.
The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223.
While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.61 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.42 per cent.
All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,62,962, followed by Mysuru 1,80,266 and Tumakuru 1,21,338.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,720, followed by Mysuru 1,77,741 and Tumakuru 1,20,127.
Cumulatively a total of 5,63,50,280 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,14,686 were done on Thursday alone.
