Covid-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar rises to 4,742 with 13 new cases

tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,742, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Of the fresh cases, five were detected during contact tracing, while eight have travel history, he said.

Fourteen more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,611, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 70 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,35,951 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.

