Actor Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan test positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Bollywood stars joins CBI probe demand in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Dhawan becomes first Indian to score most half-centuries in IPL history
Despite near-term pressure, investors find flavour in Varun Beverages
Wake up call for us, we should take more responsibility: DC skipper Iyer
IPL 2020: Dhawan becomes first player to hit record back-to-back IPL tons
-
Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh.
The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" in the city.
According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.
"She tested positive for COVID-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation otherwise she was alone in Chandigarh," the source said.
Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted the novel virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.
"Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.
Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus.
"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted.
A source close to the film told PTI that Advani also has tested negative for COVID-19.
The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.
In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is "COVID tested and safe" ahead of the filming start.
"Jug Jugg Jeeyo", backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor on the big screen.
The veteran actor had last featured in 2013's "Besharam", which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU