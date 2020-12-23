JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

DATA STORY: Andhra's Covid recovery rate close to 99%, Kerala's one of the worst at 91%
Business Standard

Covid-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar rises to 4,893 with five new cases

Five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,893, a health department official said on Wednesday

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

AstraZeneca wasn't the obvious choice to partner up with Oxford when scientists there started developing a coronavirus shot. Photographer: Mikael Sjoberg/Bloomberg
Representative image

Five more people have tested

positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,893, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.

All the new patients have travel history, the official said.

Nine people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,749, he said.

The Union Territory now has 82 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,68,769 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 2.90 per cent, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, December 23 2020. 10:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU