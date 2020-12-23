Jharkhand coronavirus update:209 Covid-19 cases, three more deaths reported

-
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose
to 1,13,407 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday.
The death toll increased to 1,014 as three persons have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.
Of the fresh fatalities, two were recorded in Dhanbad and one in Dumka.
Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new cases at 104, followed by East Singhbhum at 49 and Bokaro at 18.
Jharkhand now has 1,635 active coronavirus cases, while 1,10,758 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.
The state conducted 15,075 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
