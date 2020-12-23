Telangana coronavirus update: 635 Covid-19 cases, 4 more deaths reported

-
Telangana registered 635 fresh
coronavirus cases, taking the tally to nearly 2.83 lakh while four fatalities pushed the toll to 1,522.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 115, followed by Rangareddy 57 and Medchal Malkajgiri 49, a government bulletin said on Wednesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 22.
Over 2.74 lakh people recovered from the disease so far.
As many as6,627 patients are under treatment and45,609 samples were tested on Tuesday.
Cumulatively, over 65.66 lakh samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.76 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.12 per cent, while it was 95.7 per cent in the country.
