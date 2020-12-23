India coronavirus update: 23,950 new cases reported, tally at 10,099,066

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with23,950new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh,accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to95.69 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 2,89,240 active cases of infections in the country whichcomprises2.86per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up toDecember 22 with10,98,164 samples being tested on Tuesday.

