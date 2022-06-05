Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 107 new infections, active caseload rises to 836

-
ALSO READ
First Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Mandaviya
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 1.86 billion mark
Over 1.7 billion Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre
Bangladesh starts administering Covid vaccine booster shots on trial basis
Omicron spread: Third Covid shot after nine months of second jab
-
Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 107 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from the United States and Madhya Pradesh respectively, pushing the caseload to 34,56,083, the Health department said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.
Chennai accounted for a majority of the fresh infections with 43. Kancheepuram reported 16 cases followed by Chengalpet (13), Tiruvallur (7), Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli (six each), Erode and Kanyakumari (4) while Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram districts added one case each.
The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,17,222 with 70 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.
Tamil Nadu currently has 836 active Covid cases.
The state capital leads among districts with 408 active infections and overall 7,52,840 coronavirus cases.
A total of 12,944 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,66,95,013, the bulletin said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU