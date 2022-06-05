Covid-19: Tamil Nadu adds 107 new infections, active caseload rises to 836

on Sunday added 107 new COVID-19 cases, including two returnees from the United States and Madhya Pradesh respectively, pushing the caseload to 34,56,083, the Health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for a majority of the fresh infections with 43. Kancheepuram reported 16 cases followed by Chengalpet (13), Tiruvallur (7), Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirapalli (six each), Erode and Kanyakumari (4) while Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Nilgiris, Ramanathapuram, Ranipet, Salem, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram districts added one case each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,17,222 with 70 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu currently has 836 active Covid cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 408 active infections and overall 7,52,840 cases.

A total of 12,944 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,66,95,013, the bulletin said.

